PE-Backed Contract Research Giant Files $100M IPO

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed PPD Inc., a contract research organization that provides drug development services to health care companies, filed an initial public offering Thursday that is preliminarily estimated to raise $100 million, led by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. PPD did not list how many shares it intends to sell or at what price range. The $100 million figure fundraising estimate is typically a placeholder used to calculate fees and can be significantly raised as the IPO process moves forward. IPO research firm Renaissance Capital on Thursday estimated that PPD could raise up to $1 billion. Wilmington, North Carolina-based PPD provides clinical...

