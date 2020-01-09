Fla. High Court Rejects Energy Market Ballot Initiative

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 12:10 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a much-criticized ballot initiative purporting to create a right to a competitive energy market cannot go to voters in November because the ballot summary misleads voters into believing the initiative grants a right to sell electricity. The state’s highest court rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to guarantee a right for customers of investor-owned utilities to choose their electricity providers in competitive markets. The measure had drawn opposition from groups as disparate as the Audubon Society and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “The ballot summary tells voters that the proposed amendment grants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS