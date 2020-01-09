Survey Says Retail Investors Want More Proxy Firm Scrutiny

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- More than 80% of retail investors support increased oversight of proxy advisory firms, according to a new survey by research firm Spectrem Group, adding fuel to a debate as a divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission considers more regulation for such firms. According to Spectrem's data scheduled for release Friday, 81% of investors support more scrutiny of proxy firms, which provide voting advice to large investors of public companies, at the conclusion of a nine-day online survey held in November. The group surveyed more than 5,000 investors who hold at least $10,000 in assets through various accounts containing stocks, bonds, mutual funds and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS