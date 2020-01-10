Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ruling Axing Part Of Inflatable Spa IP

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated parts of a patent on an inflatable spa pool in a post-grant review, leaving in place the board’s finding that several claims were obvious over earlier inventions. In a nonprecedential one-line order Thursday, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB’s November 2018 decision that Bestway (USA) Inc. had shown several claims in rival inflatable spa maker Intex Marketing Ltd.’s patent were invalid as obvious but that many other claims of the patent were not invalid. The ruling is the latest in the companies’ legal battle, which began...

