Bankruptcy Judge Rips 'Myths' While Nixing Law Grad's Debt

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge discharged more than $220,000 in student loan debt racked up by a self-represented law school graduate, slamming the "punitive standards" used by many of her peers on the bench and vowing "not [to] participate in perpetuating these myths." U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia G. Morris said Tuesday that Kevin Jared Rosenberg had met the legal test established in a 1987 case known as Brunner v. N.Y. State Higher Education Services Corp. "Brunner has received a lot of criticism for creating too high of a burden for most bankruptcy petitioners to meet," Judge Morris said. "However, for a...

