FDA To Hold Public Forum On Testing For Asbestos In Talc

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it will host a daylong public forum in February to discuss and obtain scientific information on testing for asbestos in talc-based cosmetics. The meeting, scheduled for Feb. 4, comes as companies like Johnson & Johnson find themselves in the crosshairs of suits alleging that their talc products have caused illnesses, including mesothelioma and other cancers, because they allegedly contained asbestos. According to the announcement, the FDA does not intend to come to any decision or position about talc products at the meeting but sees it as an important information-gathering step for addressing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS