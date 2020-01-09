Commissioner Wants FTC Clampdown On Noncompetes

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter on Thursday said she wants the FTC to consider limiting workplace noncompete clauses to help ensure a fair labor market for workers who want mobility and for employers competing in a tight labor market. Slaughter, a Democratic appointee to the commission, told a Washington, D.C., audience that the agency should wield its legal authority to clamp down on the use of restrictive clauses that tie workers' hands in changing jobs within their industries. An FTC rule would provide a federal complement to the patchwork of state laws that limit the enforceability of such clauses, which new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS