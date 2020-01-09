Weinstein Loses Bid To Remove Trial Judge For Prejudice

Law360, New York (January 9, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- A New York state trial judge on Thursday denied a motion by Harvey Weinstein that had asked the judge to step aside, rejecting a claim that he scolded Weinstein for violating a court order in a way that demonstrated prejudice. Harvey Weinstein leaves court Thursday with his attorney Donna Rotunno. A New York judge refused to recuse himself from Weinstein’s rape trial after upbraiding the former Hollywood mogul for texting in court. (AP) New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke ruled that his stern admonishment Tuesday in the rape trial was proper, given Weinstein's repeated violations of the court order against using cellphones...

