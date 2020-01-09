Swedish Biotech Firm Confidentially Files For US IPO

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Swedish life sciences company Calliditas Therapeutics said Thursday it has confidentially filed a registration statement for an initial public offering in U.S. markets. While the company may not choose to go through with the offering, its board “determined to investigate whether there are conditions to support a potential offering of the company’s securities in the United States,” according to the announcement. Calliditas Therapeutics AB said if it does go through with the offering, it would list its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company hasn’t yet determined how many shares it would offer or their pricing, according to...

