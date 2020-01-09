Subway Starts Fresh With Greenberg Traurig Atty As New CLO

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- Subway has snagged a Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholder to serve as its next chief legal officer, with the sandwich franchise’s current top lawyer preparing to leave this month, Law360 confirmed Thursday. Ilene Kobert, who has been with Greenberg Traurig for more than eight years focusing on commercial real estate law, confirmed her new role as chief legal officer at Subway in an email to Law360. According to Subway, Kobert will replace Bethany Appleby. Details on Appleby's departure and her future career plans were not available. Kobert was not immediately available for further comment Thursday. Before she joined Greenberg Traurig in October...

