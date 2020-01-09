Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Sues Mortgage Lender For Credit Report Abuses

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed suit Thursday against mortgage lender Monster Loans over an alleged scheme to duplicitously obtain credit reports on consumers who were then sold at least $15 million of student loan debt-relief by companies partly owned by Monster Loans’ president.

The consumer-protection watchdog sued Monster Loans — the legal name of which is Chou Team Realty LLC — as well as several student loan debt-relief companies and eight individuals.

The parties' alleged M.O. was to have Monster Loans obtain reports from Experian on millions of people with student debt, using the story that the data were needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies