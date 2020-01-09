States' Suit Over For-Profit College Regulation May Be Moot

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Thursday that she doesn’t have the authority to keep alive a lawsuit from a coalition of states challenging the U.S. Department of Education’s failure to implement Obama-era safeguards for students at for-profit colleges. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, an appointee of President Barack Obama, indicated to state attorneys at a hearing on the Trump administration’s bid to throw out the case that the Education Department introduced a new regulation last summer to rescind the so-called gainful employment rule. That rule sought to hold for-profit institutions and certain career programs accountable for graduating students with enormous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS