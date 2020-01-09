1 Global Exec Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy In $287M Scheme

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- A former executive of 1 Global Capital LLC, a purported Florida-based commercial lender, pled guilty on Thursday for his role in a $287 million securities fraud scheme involving "payday" loans, federal prosecutors said. Steven Allen Schwartz, the former chief operating officer of the now-defunct 1 Global, copped to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud and agreed to pay a potential fine of $250,000 along with an as-yet-undetermined amount in restitution, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday. The government said it would request a reduced sentence in return for Schwartz's timely acceptance of personal responsibility and...

