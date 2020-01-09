Ex-DOJ Official Matt Miner Heads Back To Morgan Lewis

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- Matt Miner, a former U.S. Department of Justice official involved in tweaking corporate charging policies over the last two years, is returning to Morgan Lewis later in January, the firm announced Thursday. Miner recently left his position as a deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Criminal Division. He had supervised the Fraud Section, which largely concerns itself with corporate crime and complex frauds, and the Appellate Section. Since early 2018 when he took that job, Miner has played a “prominent role” in several policy revamps that affect companies facing DOJ enforcement actions, his firm said. One recent policy gave guidance...

