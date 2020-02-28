Navigating Uncharted Waters Of Tax Compliance In Mexico

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- According to officials at Mexico's Tax Administration Service and Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, since 2014 they have identified more than 8,000 taxpayers who issued invoices for sham transactions that represent a loss for the federal treasury of more than 345 billion pesos.[1] While implementing legal measures to close the loop for fraudulent or sham tax transactions is of the utmost importance, a legal amendment recently approved by the Mexican Congress imposes additional administrative and criminal burdens on taxpayers involved in legitimate transactions, resulting in undue economic and financial losses, as well as possible criminal imprisonment. Surprisingly, a tax crime...

