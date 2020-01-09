Fed. Circ. Casts Doubt On Novartis MS Drug PTAB Win

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared skeptical Thursday of Novartis’ argument that the written description of a patent covering multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya doesn’t need to explicitly say the treatment excludes a loading dose prior to starting a daily dose regimen. The issue on appeal of a July 2018 Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision, which upheld the validity of a patent challenged by Apotex Inc., Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., is whether Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation can claim a 2006 priority date for the patent. The board held that it can, but Apotex and Argentum...

