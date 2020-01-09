Debevoise Atty Among 12 Tapped For PACER Advisory Group

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- A dozen people in the legal community — including lawyers, journalists and academics — have been tapped by the federal courts' office to provide feedback on the 30-year-old electronic court records system PACER and its paywall, which has come under fire from critics who say the fees restrict public access to the courts. The creation of a public user advisory group comes after years of criticism by users and lawmakers over the fees charged by Public Access to Court Electronic Records, or PACER for short. Among the legal professionals on the 12-member team announced Thursday by the Administrative Office of the...

