Longtime Washington Redskins GC Leaving Franchise

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Washington Redskins are parting ways with their longtime general counsel and front office executive Eric Schaffer as part of a broader shake-up of the ailing team’s staff by owner Dan Snyder. Schaffer had worked for the NFL team for 17 years, most recently as general counsel and senior vice president of football operations. The team announced his departure Thursday. A Redskins spokesman told Law360 he was unaware of what Schaffer’s next move will be, and Law360 was unable to reach Schaffer for comment. But NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Thursday that Schaffer “has interest from several other teams.”...

