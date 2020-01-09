Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Kiboshes Website Calling Its Atty 'The Prostitute'

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ordered a seafood distributor on Thursday not to repost without the court's permission a website that calls Wells Fargo's counsel "the prostitute," accuses the bank of being a terrorist organization and labels specific bank employees with derogatory names after the distributor previously agreed to take the site offline.

The judge declined Wells Fargo's request for sanctions but said that if the site was not down by 4 p.m. Thursday he would entertain sanctions.

The site, which appeared to remain active as of Thursday evening, included text calling another lawyer who represented the defendants on the case a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®