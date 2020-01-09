Wells Fargo Kiboshes Website Calling Its Atty 'The Prostitute'

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ordered a seafood distributor on Thursday not to repost without the court's permission a website that calls Wells Fargo's counsel "the prostitute," accuses the bank of being a terrorist organization and labels specific bank employees with derogatory names after the distributor previously agreed to take the site offline. The judge declined Wells Fargo's request for sanctions but said that if the site was not down by 4 p.m. Thursday he would entertain sanctions. The site, which appeared to remain active as of Thursday evening, included text calling another lawyer who represented the defendants on the case a...

