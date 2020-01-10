Executive Sentenced To 2 Years For UK Gov't Grant Fraud

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 4:36 PM GMT) -- A company director who submitted bogus invoices to the U.K. government claiming to have provided IT consulting services to businesses has been jailed for two years for fraud and disqualified from being a director for eight years, the Insolvency Service said Thursday. Michael Frempong-Taylor, 45, who was a director at IT and management consultancy Germinate Business Ltd., was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court by Judge Michael Gledhill on Oct. 25 after he was convicted of three counts of fraud and three counts of false accounting. Germinate was an accredited supplier for the government’s Growth Vouchers program, a scheme that ran between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS