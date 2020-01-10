Woodford Investors Face New Delay In Accessing Assets

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 4:29 PM GMT) -- Investors locked into Neil Woodford’s £3.7 billion ($4.8 billion) equity fund must wait an extra 10 days to get at their cash to allow holdings in financial instruments to be liquidated, the company appointed to operate the fund said Friday. Investors face a longer wait to get at their cash as the company appointed to operate the fund said they will get their first payment on or around Jan. 30. (AP) Link Asset Services, the fund’s authorized manager, said in a letter to investors that they will receive their first payment from the fund on or around Jan. 30. The manager,...

