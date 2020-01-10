Ethics Blogger Says Critique Of DC Conduct Case Is Protected

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- The author of a popular attorney discipline blog has told a D.C. federal court that the First Amendment protects his online posts and that a lawyer's defamation suit against him should be tossed. The complaint from attorney John "J.P." Szymkowicz should also be dismissed because he hasn’t demonstrated how the alleged defamatory posts injured him, blogger and Georgetown University Law Center professor Michael Frisch told the court Thursday, and because D.C.’s one-year deadline for defamation claims had run out on all but one post before the case was filed. Moreover, Frisch’s reference to Szymkowicz’s disciplinary case and “horrific” abuse of an...

