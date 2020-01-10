EU Clears $63B AbbVie-Allergan Deal With Drug Sale

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 10:51 AM EST) -- European Commission antitrust authorities signed off Friday on AbbVie’s proposed $63 billion purchase of Allergan on the condition that the drugmakers divest an inflammatory bowel disease treatment currently under development at Allergan. AbbVie moved a step closer to completing its purchase of Allergan on Friday, after the European Commission signed off on the deal. (AP) While the companies are still waiting for a greenlight from U.S. enforcers, European Commission approval based on a single product divestiture is a major step. The commission said Friday that its concerns had focused principally on competitive overlap between Allergan PLC and AbbVie Inc. biologic products treating...

