Carlton Fields Nabs Anti-Discrimination Ace From NT Lakis

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields PA has bolstered its employment practice by bringing on the former top attorney for the Center for Workplace Compliance, a national association that advises employers on workplace law and advocates for pro-business policy in Washington, D.C., and the courts. Rae Vann, who was the general counsel for the CWC and a managing partner at Washington, D.C.-based employment law firm NT Lakis, brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role as shareholder at Carlton Fields, where she will advise employers on diversity and inclusion and other hot-button workplace issues. Vann told Law360 she joined Carlton Fields both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS