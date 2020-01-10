EEOC Says Sanofi Firing Dispute Should Have Gone To Trial

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said a North Carolina district court was too hasty when it threw out a former Sanofi worker's suit claiming the company refused to reasonably accommodate and ultimately fired her for her disability, asking the Fourth Circuit to revive the case. The EEOC said in its amicus brief Thursday that the district court shouldn't have awarded Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC summary judgment on the Americans with Disabilities Act claims in the suit Janet Perdue brought against the pharmaceutical company. A reasonable juror could have concluded that Sanofi failed to reasonably accommodate her disability — a syndrome...

