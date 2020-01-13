Utah Justices' Tax Ruling Violates Precedent, Justices Told

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- In blessing a policy that allows credits for taxes paid on state income but not on foreign income, the Utah Supreme Court has impermissibly shunned U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the high court justices were told Monday. The justices received amicus briefs urging them to accept the case brought by Robert Steiner and Wendy Steiner-Reed, a Utah couple who have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their appeal of an Aug. 16 decision by the Utah Supreme Court. The Steiners contend that the state's policy, administered by the Utah State Tax Commission, violates the U.S. Constitution by discriminating in favor of...

