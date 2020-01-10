Pa. Lab Owner Guilty Of Paying Kickbacks For Medicare Tests

Law360, Pittsburgh (January 10, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- The owner of two Pittsburgh clinical testing laboratories pled guilty in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to conspiracy and paying kickbacks so he could bill certain tests to Medicare, and agreed to repay $77.3 million to the government, prosecutors said. Ravitej Reddy, 52, owned Personalized Genetics LLC and Med Health Services Management LP in the Pittsburgh area, and allegedly conspired with marketers, telemedicine providers and other labs to acquire large amounts of orders for certain tests so Reddy could bill Medicare for them even if he passed patients’ samples on to other labs to do the actual testing, according to the criminal...

