Vape Group Says FDA Admits Improper Regulation Of E-Cigs

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- A vaping industry group told a Kentucky federal judge Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has essentially admitted the group's allegations that the federal agency improperly shortened deadlines for e-cigarette manufacturers to have their products approved for market. The Vapor Technology Association and its member Vapor Stockroom sued the FDA after a Maryland federal judge refereeing a separate suit over the agency’s regulation of vapes set a May 2020 deadline for e-cigarette products to apply for approval. In the suit, the group said the deadline — which gave companies 10 months to file — was orchestrated by the FDA,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS