Precious Metal Fraud Bros. Face CFTC Suit After Sentences

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission slapped two brothers with a fraud suit over their theft of nearly $8 million in investor funds earmarked for precious metals, the regulator announced Friday, just one day after they were sentenced to prison in a separate criminal action over the misappropriation. Salvatore and Joseph Esposito misappropriated millions of dollars invested by customers of their precious metals concern, U.S. Coin Bullion LLC, over a seven-year span, spending the funds on personal expenses and making Ponzi-like payments to earlier investors, according to prosecutors and the CFTC. Salvatore Esposito will serve just over seven years in prison, while Joseph...

