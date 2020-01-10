Man Gets 5 Years For Bilking $1.6M From Law Firms, Charities

Law360, Boston (January 10, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Belgian man is set to spend five years in prison after admitting to taking part in a scheme to defraud hundreds of law firms and charities out of more than $1.6 million by tricking the victims into wiring money. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock handed down the sentence to Aref Said following a two-hour hearing in Boston. Prosecutors called Said a key player in the fraud, working with the mastermind in Nigeria and lower-level participants in the U.S. in a sophisticated scheme. In addition to the time in prison, Said will be on the hook for the full amount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS