Calif. Court Says Atty's Use Of 'Ab Initio' Contradicts Meaning

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A California attorney's interpretation of a Latin phrase included in her termination agreement with Fish IP Law LLP is "contrary" to its clear meaning and undercuts her bid to get her dispute into arbitration, a state appeals court said Thursday. In an order denying Mei Tsang's appeal of a trial court decision, the three-judge panel said the contract phrase "void ab initio" means to render a contract void from its inception, as understood from its direct Latin translation and in modern legal usage. That means Tsang's reading of her 2016 termination contract that included the phrase as nulling the partnership prospectively,...

