Split Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Ax Of Genentech Cancer Drug IP

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision invalidating parts of Genentech Inc.’s patent on the blockbuster cancer drug Avastin for being anticipated or obvious in light of prior patent publications. In a 25-page precedential opinion, the majority of a three-judge panel found that Hospira Inc. showed that several claims of Genentech’s patent for Avastin are invalid as anticipated or obvious based on an earlier international patent application publication and other prior art. The patent covers a method for purifying antibodies using protein A affinity chromatography, which separates through compositions of a “mixture of the...

