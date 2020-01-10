Okla. AG, Endo Reach $8.75M Deal Over Opioids

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma attorney general on Friday said the state has reached an $8.75 million out-of-court deal with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., avoiding legal action that the state was mulling over the company's alleged role in the opioid crisis. Under the terms of the deal, Endo also agreed to not employ or contract with sales representatives to tout opioids in Oklahoma, according to Attorney General Mike Hunter's statement. The pharmaceutical company also agreed to not use speakers to boost opioids and it will not pay for marketing efforts to promote opioids, according to the statement. In 2017, the Irish drugmaker acceded to the...

