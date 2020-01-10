Body Cam Co. Wants FTC Merger Case Forced Into Court

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A manufacturer of nonlethal weapons and body cameras for police departments asked an Arizona federal judge to block the Federal Trade Commission from moving forward with an in-house merger challenge while the company contests the constitutionality of the FTC’s structure and processes. Axon Enterprise Inc. says that the FTC’s in-house process is fundamentally unfair because the administrative law judges who preside over cases are on the agency’s payroll and any appeals are heard by the very same commissioners who voted to proceed with the case in the first place. That process should be frozen with a preliminary injunction, Axon said in...

