Just Eat Shareholders Deliver $8B Takeaway.com Deal

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Takeaway.com sealed its roughly £6.2 billion ($8.1 billion) takeover deal for food delivery service Just Eat on Friday, as Just Eat shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition following a protracted bidding war. Investor acceptances of the deal hit 80.4% by early afternoon on Friday, Takeaway.com NV announced. Takeaway needed the approval of at least half of Just Eat PLC investors in order to make its offer unconditional. Takeaway's own shareholders approved the transaction on Thursday, according to investor documents. Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen said he was "thrilled" by the outcome of the shareholder vote. "Just Eat Takeaway.com is a dream...

