Del. Supreme Court Lets $3.8B Ligand Note Fix Stand

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a Chancery Court ruling over a botched formula used in a bond indenture from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., rejecting certain traders' contention that the decision disregarded investor protections by allowing Ligand to unilaterally fix its potential $3.75 billion blunder. In a brief order, the en blanc panel of justices let stand Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's May 2019 ruling that tossed the suit, which had sought to enforce a botched formula that would have given bond traders a $4 billion conversion right for $250 million in notes. The vice chancellor had ruled that Ligand had a...

