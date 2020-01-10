Battery Firm Workers Sue After Co. Took Back Paychecks

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- Former employees of saltwater battery maker Aquion were promised back pay with interest and continuing work if they stuck with the company through a month-long furlough. Instead, the company shut down and their promised pay was rescinded, and now they want what's owed them, according to their suit filed Friday in Pennsylvania state court. The five workers said that while Aquion struggled to pay their salaries and told them there would be no work at all for October 2019, they stayed on with the company with the promise that work would resume and they'd be repaid for the downtime, with interest....

