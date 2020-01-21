Consumer Protection Group Of The Year: Edelson

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- Edelson PC scored a $925 million jury verdict in a multilevel marketing privacy suit and won class certification in a suit accusing a volleyball club of covering up a coach’s sexual abuse of children, earning the small firm a place among Law360’s 2019 Consumer Protection Practice Groups of the Year. Though the firm has branched out since its founding to represent regulators and handle mass tort suits, it says its consumer class action practice remains at the core of Edelson, occupying about half of its 30 attorneys. “Consumer protection is what our firm was created on,” Jay Edelson, the firm’s founder...

