Judge Lifts Hefty Sanctions Against Bitcoin Founder

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday vacated a magistrate judge’s order requiring self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright to give up billions of dollars in bitcoin, ruling that the sanction went too far in punishing Wright for disobeying discovery orders in a bitter dispute with his former partner’s estate. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s sanctions order — which declared that Wright had a 50-50 partnership with bitcoin co-founder Dave Kleiman and ordered Wright to hand over half of his bitcoin holdings to Kleiman’s estate — was too harsh a punishment for Wright’s failure to comply with...

