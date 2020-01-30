Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell spent the last year shepherding numerous billion-dollar transactions across the globe, including SoftBank’s $23.5 billion IPO, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. To keep pace with a busy year, the firm drew on the expertise from its 13 offices around the world, which boast 250 lawyers who work in the capital markets space. “We're thought leaders, we're always following what's happening. We're writing about it, we're publishing about it,” Cathy Clarkin, co-head of the firm’s capital markets practice, said. “And I think that's really important. The market has become incredibly...

