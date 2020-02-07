Competition Group Of The Year: Cleary

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP helped clients navigate several massive transactions, and considerable antitrust scrutiny, last year, including T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint and the Walt Disney-Fox tie-up, earning it a spot as one of Law360’s 2019 Competition Groups of the Year. Cleary’s work representing T-Mobile is not yet done, with the companies still waiting on a decision from the New York federal judge overseeing a challenge to the merger brought by more than a dozen Democratic attorneys general. But simply securing approval from the U.S. Department of Justice in July and the Federal Communications Commission in October was itself a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS