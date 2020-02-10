Competition Group Of The Year: Covington & Burling

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP’s competition team worked on several high-profile transactions last year, including Disney’s transformative deal with 21st Century Fox, while also representing several entities on important conduct matters, landing the practice among Law360's 2019 Competition Groups of the Year. A team from Covington helped Walt Disney Corp. through the review process for its blockbuster $71 billion purchase of film and television studios and other assets from 21st Century Fox Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice ultimately signed off on the deal in June 2018 after Disney agreed to sell 22 regional sports networks owned by Fox. The transaction officially closed...

