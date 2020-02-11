Competition Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- The competition team at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP negotiated one of last year’s highest-profile settlements and brought a two-year antitrust fight between Apple and Qualcomm to an end, handily earning the practice group a seat among Law360's 2019 Competition Groups of the Year. The jury had already been selected. Cravath chairman Evan Chesler in his opening argument had just laid out Qualcomm Inc.’s case for being allowed to continue its chip licensing practices. But a last-minute deal in April, thought unlikely by followers of the case, allowed Qualcomm to preserve its primary source of income, licensing its patents to Apple Inc.’s subcontractors,...

