Competition Group Of The Year: Dechert

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP guided CVS through unprecedented levels of court scrutiny applied to the merger clearance deal blessing its tie-up with Aetna, while also navigating intense Federal Trade Commission oversight of other transactions, netting it a spot as one of Law360’s 2019 Competition Groups of the Year. CVS' deal with the U.S. Department of Justice allowing it to buy Aetna, struck in October 2018, had necessitated the divestiture of the insurer’s Medicare prescription drug plan business. But that wasn't enough for outside groups, which convinced the presiding federal judge to subject the deal to a never-before-seen level of scrutiny Dechert had to navigate. ...

