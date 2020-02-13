Competition Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Morgan Lewis & Brockius LLP scored important appellate wins last year, including in landmark Federal Trade Commission cases against Qualcomm Inc. and a unit of Shire PLC, helping earn the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Competition Groups of the Year. The firm continued its work defending Shire unit ViroPharma Inc. against allegations from the FTC that it delayed entry of generic alternatives to its antibiotic Vancocin by filing “sham” petitions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A Delaware federal court dismissed the case in 2018 after finding the allegations didn’t show that the drugmaker "is about to...

