Tax Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP's tax division has been named one of Law360's 2019 Tax Groups of the Year. From advising Occidental Petroleum in a $57 billion acquisition to advising Mylan on its $50 billion merger with Upjohn, the firm was on the frontlines of some of the year’s most noteworthy tax developments. Cravath punches above its weight, given its relatively small size. The firm has six partners, one of counsel and one senior attorney. The Cravath-counseled Occidental Petroleum Company unveiled a $57 billion cash-and-stock offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in April, which opened a public bidding war with Chevron over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS