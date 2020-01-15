Securities Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP defended a biotech startup in a rare securities litigation jury trial, which ended with a jury verdict largely in favor of the firm’s client. This accomplishment by Latham’s securities practice group has earned the team a spot among Law360’s 2020 Securities Groups of the Year. In the action, which played out in federal court in Santa Ana, California, shareholders accused breast cancer drug manufacturer Puma Biotechnology Inc. of mischaracterizing the outcome of a clinical trial of its drug Neratinib. Latham partner Sarah Tomkowiak, who put on Latham’s damages expert and played a critical role in the firm’s strategy...

