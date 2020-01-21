Securities Group of the Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP closed the book on 17 years of Enron-related litigation last year by defeating a $2 billion securities class action against UBS and clinched a decade-long case against Barclays stemming from losses during the financial crisis, landing the firm among Law360’s 2020 Securities Groups of the Year. S&C was also on the cutting edge of state securities class actions unleashed by the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Cyan Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund, scoring one of the first ever defense verdicts in the new legal landscape created by the ruling. The firm also notched a precedent-setting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS