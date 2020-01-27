Project Finance Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP was lead counsel for the City of Chicago in securing $2 billion in bonds to finance major improvements at O’Hare airport, helped negotiate a forward-looking parking deal between an Australian government investment group and a Boston college, and represented an energy company in the $8.6 billion privatization of a natural gas transport company, earning the firm a place as one of Law360's Project Finance Groups of the Year. The group has about 75 attorneys around the globe, from the firm’s hometown of Chicago to Paris to London to outposts in Mexico and Asia. Partners said that it prides...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS