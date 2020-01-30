Project Finance Group Of The Year: Troutman Sanders

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- Troutman Sanders LLP helped guide Con Edison through the biggest merger in the company’s nearly two centuries in the energy game, a $1.5 billion pickup of a Sempra Energy unit, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s 2019 Project Finance Groups of the Year. The 700-attorney firm has made a name for itself in energy and finance, two industries that overlap in such a way as to make working in the project finance practice at Troutman Sanders particularly interesting, partner Craig Kline told Law360. Kline, who serves as both the managing partner of the firm’s New York office and head of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS